Teen Charged With Chinatown Carjacking, Armed Robbery in River North

The boy was arrested Friday and charged with vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy is facing several felony charges in connection with a carjacking and an armed robbery this week in Chinatown and River North.

The teen allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 54-year-old man Wednesday in the 200 block of West 22nd Place, according to Chicago police.

The next day, he allegedly robbed a 39-year-old woman in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive, police said. He was also in possession of a vehicle which was carjacked July 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue.

He was due in court Saturday.

