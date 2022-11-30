Teen Carjacker Shot, Killed by Concealed Carry License-Holder on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police say that a 17-year-old who was shot as he allegedly tried to steal a car in the Calumet Heights neighborhood earlier this month has died.

According to authorities, the attempted carjacking occurred in the 1300 block of East 89th Street on Nov. 23.

At approximately 2:09 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when she saw four suspects get out of a black sedan. One of the suspects then tried to open her car door while displaying a gun, police said.

The woman, who according to police is a concealed carry license holder, fired a single shot, striking the suspect in the head.

She then fled on foot from the scene, and another suspect opened fire, striking her in the left arm.

The suspect who had been shot, identified as a 17-year-old male, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead earlier this week, according to police.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating, and the other three suspects in the case remain at-large at this time.