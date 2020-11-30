South loop

Teen Boy Shot to Death in South Loop Parking Garage: Police

A teenage boy was fatally shot Monday inside a parking garage in the South Loop.

About 2:35 a.m., two males in black ski masks got out of a black vehicle and fired shots at a parked vehicle on the first floor of a garage in the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy, 16, was struck twice in the face as he sat in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the boy.

The shooters fled east on 8th Street and have not been located, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

