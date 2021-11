A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11:45 a.m., he was in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue, when someone in a passing gray vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.