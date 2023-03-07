Team USA's 2023 World Baseball Classic Star-Studded Roster of MLB All-Stars, MVPs

See Team USA's 2023 World Baseball Classic roster of MLB stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Team USA is looking for a repeat 2023 World Baseball Classic title after snagging their first gold medal in 2017.

The team’s 30-man roster features a star-studded lineup of World Series champs and MLB MVPs.

“I can make the argument that this is the greatest collection of American players that will share a clubhouse and represent their country,” Team USA Manager Mark DeRosa said in a statement.

The 2023 Team USA squad has 10 returning players who helped secure gold in 2017, including Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.

Team USA Executive Director Paul Seiler says he is leaning on Arenado and Goldschmidt to lead the mix of alumni and newcomers to help bring home another gold medal from the tournament.

MLB teams represented on the Team USA roster include the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, and the New York Yankees.

Here are the 15 pitchers and 15 position players looking to defend Team USA’s title at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Team USA is set to play its first game on Saturday, March 11 vs. Great Britain at 9 p.m. ET.