Team USA World Baseball Classic Schedule: Start Times, TV Channels, More

Here's Team USA’s WBC schedule, how to watch games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The defending champs are here.

Team USA plays its first game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic this week. The Americans are coming off their first WBC title in 2017 and now look to become the tournament’s second repeat winner.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Manager Mark DeRosa’s club is loaded with MLB stars. Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldscmidt and Nolan Arenado are just a few of the big names playing for the Stars and Stripes. That star-studded roster is why Team USA enters the WBC as one of the top favorites to hoist the championship trophy once again.

With the Americans set to begin their title defense, here’s a look at their schedule and how to watch their games:

What World Baseball Classic pool is Team USA in?

Team USA is in Pool C along with Canada, Colombia, Great Britain and Mexico.

Where is Team USA playing in the World Baseball Classic?

Pool C games will be played at Chase Field, home of the Diamondbacks, in Arizona.

What is Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule?

During pool play, Team USA will play one game against each Pool C team. The top two teams from each pool advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s Team USA’s four-game slate:

Saturday, March 11: Great Britain vs. Team USA, 8 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 12: Mexico vs. Team USA, 9 p.m. CT

Monday, March 13: Canada vs. Team USA, 9 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 15: Team USA vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. CT

What TV channel are Team USA’s World Baseball Classic games on?

The United States’ opening game against Great Britain will air on FOX. The remaining matchups will be shown on FOX Sports 1.

How to stream Team USA’s World Baseball Classic games

The games will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.