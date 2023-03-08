Team USA Wants Tim Anderson Bat Flips in World Baseball Classic

Team USA wants Tim Anderson bat flips in WBC originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tim Anderson’s big bat flips are going international. In a column written by Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox shortstop said his flashy style has been requested for the World Baseball Classic, and Anderson is happy to oblige.

Rosenthal reported that as Team USA gets ready to open play this weekend, manager Mark DeRosa told Anderson that he needs Anderson to bring his bat flips to the big stage. Of course, Anderson said he would deliver.

“That was a first, definitely,” Anderson said via Rosenthal. “But I think it’s the right setting. We’re playing exciting ball. We don’t just have one town behind us. We’ve got the whole country. Of course they want something that’s going to get them fired up.”

Anderson has been the White Sox spark plug for the past several seasons. He burst into the national spotlight in 2019 when he won the MLB batting crown. No one denies that Anderson has been one of the best hitters in the game since that season, but his larger than life celebrations are polarizing. His bombastic attitude has drawn some criticism throughout the league, and prompted Brad Keller to bean him back in 2019.

But let’s be honest, baseball is more fun to watch with big cellies like this:

WE SAID IT ONCE, WE'LL SAY IT ALL SEASON... TIM ANDERSON IS THE SWAG KING pic.twitter.com/elXVQOJjeU — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 27, 2019

Team USA kicks off its World Baseball Classic schedule on Saturday at 8 p.m. against Great Britain.

