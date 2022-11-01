taylor swift tour

Taylor Swift's Newly Announced Tour Includes Concert Dates in Chicago

The full list of U.S. dates for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" are below, and Chicago is on the list.

It's happening: Taylor Swift's newly announced stadium tour includes a concert stop in Chicago.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

Swift's tour starts on March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium and continues across the country.

Chicago's chance comes next June at Soldier Field as Swift arrives in the city supported by the bands girl in red and OWENN. Swift's Chicago concert dates include: Friday, June, 2, 2023, and Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Tickets aren't on sale yet. According to Ticketmaster, Verified Fan presales begin on Nov. 15.

"By powering these presales with Verified Fan, we have the best opportunity to get more tickets into the hands of fans who want to attend the show and keep tickets away from bots," Ticketmaster wrote on its website. "Registering for Verified Fan is the best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets."

Hours after Swift's tour announcement, the Verified Fan registration page was met with "heavy traffic," the page read," telling fans, "you may experience an extended wait time." 

"The time at which you register does not matter, as long as it is before Wednesday, November 9 @ 11:59PM ET," Ticketmaster wrote.

Best of luck, Swift fans!

Dates for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" are below:

SAT, MAR 18, 2023
STATE FARM STADIUM
Glendale, AZ
with Paramore & GAYLE

SAT, MAR 25, 2023
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Las Vegas, NV
with beabadoobee & GAYLE

SAT, APR 1, 2023
AT&T STADIUM
Arlington, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SUN, APR 2, 2023
AT&T STADIUM
Arlington, TX
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 15, 2023
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
Tampa, FL
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 22, 2023
NRG STADIUM
Houston, TX

FRI, APR 28, 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
Atlanta, GA
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, APR 29, 2023
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
Atlanta, GA
with beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams

SAT, MAY 6, 2023
NISSAN STADIUM
Nashville, TN
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

FRI, MAY 12, 2023
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
Philadelphia, PA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 13, 2023
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
Philadelphia, PA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

FRI, MAY 19, 2023
GILLETTE STADIUM
Foxborough, MA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 20, 2023
GILLETTE STADIUM
Foxborough, MA
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

FRI, MAY 26, 2023
METLIFE STADIUM
East Rutherford, NJ
with Phoebe Bridgers & GAYLE

SAT, MAY 27, 2023
METLIFE STADIUM
East Rutherford, NJ
with Phoebe Bridgers & Gracie Abrams

FRI, JUN 2, 2023
SOLDIER FIELD
Chicago, IL
with girl in red & OWENN

SAT, JUN 3, 2023
SOLDIER FIELD
Chicago, IL
with girl in red & OWENN

SAT, JUN 10, 2023
FORD FIELD
Detroit, MI
with girl in red & OWENN

SAT, JUN 17, 2023
ACRISURE STADIUM
Pittsburgh, PA
with girl in red & OWENN

SAT, JUN 24, 2023
U.S. BANK STADIUM
Minneapolis, MN
with girl in red & OWENN

SAT, JUL 1, 2023
PAYCOR STADIUM
Cincinnati, OH
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 8, 2023
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM
Kansas City, MO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 15, 2023
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Denver, CO
with MUNA & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 22, 2023
LUMEN FIELD
Seattle, WA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

SAT, JUL 29, 2023
LEVI’S® STADIUM
Santa Clara, CA
with HAIM & Gracie Abrams

FRI, AUG 4, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & OWENN

SAT, AUG 5, 2023
SOFI STADIUM
Los Angeles, CA
with HAIM & GAYLE

