Taylor Swift ‘masterminds' crack QR code meaning in Chicago

It's Swiftmania in Chicago's River North neighborhood this week after Taylor Swift's marketing team put up a mural on a building there.

The painting began Monday and unveiled a QR code that at first scanned to an "error" message similar to the one on Swift's website before announcing her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," at the Grammys.

As of Thursday, the QR code scanned to a video of a typewriter with the letter "T."

"It fits into a puzzle that connects to other cities around the world that gives you clues," said Swiftie mastermind Chelsea Kindred. "The other letters around the word spelled out 'For a Fortnight.'"

Kindred believed this would have to do with Swift's new song "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

Fans also wondered if there would be any significance to the time 2 o'clock, after seeing several video teases with clocks pointing to 2.

"I've seen a lot of things about two, like people [holding up] two or a peace sign. So I'm curious if something's going to happen at 2 o'clock," said fan April Burns.

With no blank spaces left to fill, it appeared they were right.

At 2 p.m. eastern time Thursday, Swift announced the single of her album and music video release will be "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

“I feel like she cares a lot about her fans and keeping us in it and making it fun for us," said Burns. "And I think this is a really great example of that."

Swift's new album will be released at midnight eastern time.