Before long, Halloween will be behind us. Next up? Thanksgiving (and, of course, Black Friday).

Thanksgiving for 2024 may feel late this year, falling on Thursday, Nov. 28. Last year, the average price for a 15-pound Thanksgiving turkey came in at $35.40, according to Finance Buzz. That's about $10 more than Target's popular four-person Thanksgiving Meal for 2023, according to the retailer.

This year, the meal will be priced lower, Target said.

Target will bring back its four-person Thanksgiving Meal for 2024, according to a press release. The meal, meant to serve a family of four, includes a turkey up to 10 pounds, green bean casserole fixings, cranberry sauce, turkey grave, potatoes and stuffing mix, the release said.

According to the release, the meal, at $20, is $5 less than the cost in 2023.

Target's Good & Gather brand turkey this year will cost 79 cents per pound, the release said. According to the Minnesota-based retailer, the cost is the lowest price since 2020.

The retailer joins other popular grocery stores, including Walmart and Aldi, in offering discounted Thanksgiving meals.