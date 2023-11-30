SUV plows into River North store in attempted crash-and-grab; CPD investigating

Chicago police are investigating after a several people crashed an SUV into store in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Thursday and attempted to steal an ATM machine.

According to officials, the incident occurred just after 6 a.m., when a group of people crashed an SUV into a retail business in the 300 block of West Superior.

The suspects then attempted to an ATM machine but were unable and left it on scene, police said.

The group got back into the SUV, as well as other waiting vehicles and fled northbound on Orleans, and then eastbound on Chicago, officials said.

Video and photos from the scene so extensive damage to a glass store front, with windows and doors completely shattered. On the ground near the store lay an ATM.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.