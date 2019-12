A man was hit by an SUV Saturday in River North on the Near North Side.

The 2017 Buick hit the 55-year-old man at 1:56 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, according to Chicago police. The man had been crossing State in the middle of the street when he was hit.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene but no citations were issued, police said.