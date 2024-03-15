Suspects wielding handgun with blue laser sought in 8 robberies: Chicago police

Chicago police are looking to identify four suspects in connection with numerous robberies on the city's Northwest Side during which thieves pointed a handgun with a laser at their victims before stealing their items, officials said.

Police released surveillance a photo of multiple people and a vehicle wanted for a total of eight robberies in a two-hour span on Feb. 29. In each incident, the subjects approached the victims, displayed a handgun with a blue laser before stealing their property and fleeing in a black four-door Infiniti sedan.

The times of the robberies, which occurred in the Hermosa and Logan Square neighborhoods, are listed below:

4:30 a.m. - 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue

5:20-5:40 a.m. - 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue

5:26 a.m. - 2000 block of North Avers

5:30 a.m. - 1800 block of North Ridgeway

5:35 a.m. - 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue

5:35-5:43 a.m. - 2200 block of North Springfield

5:45 a.m. - 2300 block of North Springfield

6:03 a.m. - 3300 block of West Armitage

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com