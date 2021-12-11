Suspects Sought in Grab-and-Run Theft at Gold Coast Car Dealership

Chicago police on Saturday were searching for two offenders suspected in a grab-and-run theft at a Gold Coast luxury car dealership, the latest incident in a string of such thefts across the city.

At approximately 12 p.m., two people entered Gold Coast Exotic Motors, 834 N. Rush St., and one of the individuals remained near the entrance. The second person proceeded toward a display case, used a hammer to break the glass and grabbed merchandise, according to law enforcement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both offenders fled the scene in an unknown sedan, police said.

In the last month, grab-and-run thefts have been reported at numerous Michigan Avenue stores, including Nieman Marcus, Canada Goose, North Face, Burberry and more.

As a result, some Chicago aldermen are calling for increased security, specifically along Michigan Avenue, with a commercial tax hike proposed to increase safety. The measure has passed a City Council committee already and is set to head to the full council next week.