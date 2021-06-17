Suspects Sought in Fatal Burbank Hit-and-Run

Authorities in suburban Burbank are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and injured another in a high-and-run crash earlier this month.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 8100 block of South Cicero Avenue at approximately 11:03 p.m. on June 10 after an accident was reported.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman had been hit by a vehicle. The driver and a passenger in the car got out, looked around, and then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where her condition was stabilized, but the man was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Now, authorities are releasing descriptions of the driver and passenger, along with surveillance footage that shows the two men getting out of the vehicle before speeding away.

The driver is described as a Black male, standing 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and dark pants.

The passenger is described as a Black male, standing 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, a green pair of Chicago Bulls basketball shorts, and black and white shoes, according to authorities.

The duo was last seen traveling southbound on Cicero in the silver vehicle. The sedan had a broken left tail light, according to authorities, but no further description of the make and model of the car was immediately available.