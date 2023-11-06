Suspects in custody after woman fatally shot during robbery in suburban Worth

Police say that two suspects are in custody after a woman was shot to death during an attempted robbery in suburban Worth over the weekend.

According to authorities, the woman was at an ATM in the 6800 block of West 111th Street on Saturday afternoon when another vehicle showed up and two individuals attempted to rob her.

Police say that the woman was shot in the chest during the robbery, and the suspects fled the scene. The woman tried to drive to another bank to seek help, but died before paramedics could arrive at the scene.

The following day, a police officer in suburban Posen observed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle from the Saturday shooting. The officer kept tabs on the vehicle as it parked, and ultimately officers from multiple jurisdictions converged on the scene, taking the suspects into custody.

Police said that the two suspects had also been wanted in multiple armed robberies around the Chicago area and in Northwest Indiana. Multiple weapons, including a gun police believe was used in the fatal shooting, were recovered from the vehicle.

Charges are pending, according to prosecutors.