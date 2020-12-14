fbi chicago

Suspect Who Allegedly Fired Rifle on Metra Platform Turns Himself In: FBI

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which the bureau released earlier this month

The FBI says a man who was captured on surveillance video firing a rifle while standing on the train platform at Chicago's McCormick Place earlier this month has turned himself in to authorities.

The bureau sent out a press release Monday saying that the suspect had turned himself in to authorities, but did not elaborate on details behind his arrest.

According to the FBI and Metra Police, the incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. on Dec. 1. The incident was captured on surveillance video, showing the man standing on the platform and firing a rifle.

The bureau releasing the footage and still photos of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him.

In the videos, the man can be seen taking what authorities said was a collapsible rifle from his backpack while standing on the Metra platform. The FBI said he fired one round from the platform but there were no known injuries.

