Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder Escapes Correctional Custody in Lake County

Police in suburban Lake County say that a man wanted on a warrant for attempted murder was able to escape custody and remains at large Thursday.

According to police, Deontae Wade, 26, was returning to the Lake County Sheriff’s Community Based Correctional Center at approximately 9:20 a.m. Thursday when he was able to escape custody.

Authorities say Wade was due to be discharged from his sentence and to have his electronic monitoring device removed. Just before he returned to the facility, correctional officers learned that he was wanted on a warrant in McHenry County for attempted murder, stemming from an Aug. 29 shooting in suburban McHenry.

When corrections officers attempted to take him into custody on the warrant, Wade was able to get away from officers, and fled from the building. Correctional officers attempted to chase him down, but he was able to get away from the building.

Authorities believe that Wade was able to call a friend or family member and receive a ride out of the area, and he remains at-large.

If residents see the suspect, they are encouraged to call 911. Residents can also contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-377-4000, or can leave a tip at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.