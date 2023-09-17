Suspect taken into custody after person shot in suburban Mount Prospect

A suspect was apprehended by police for a shooting that injured one person on Saturday evening in suburban Mount Prospect, authorities said.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Mount Prospect Police Department responded to a 911 call at CVS, 1002 Busse Rd., where a person entered the store after being shot, according to police. Officers arrived and the scene and located a man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police stated.

Through an investigation, officers located a suspect inside an apartment building in the 1700 block of Palm Drive. Officers on scene secured the scene and made contact with the individual, who was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect was taken back to the Mount Prospect Police Department. As of Sunday afternoon, charges had been filed.