Suspect in shooting of Indiana sheriff's deputy fatally shot by police in Louisville

The suspect who shot an Indiana sheriff's deputy and prompted a statewide Blue Alert was fatally shot during a confrontation with police in Louisville, Kentucky, according to authorities.

According to authorities, on Saturday evening, Indiana State Police investigators and officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were led to a home in Louisville in an attempt to locate Austin Schepers. The 33-year-old suspect was wanted in the shooting of Orange County Deputy Zach Andry early Friday morning in West Baden Springs, a town approximately 56 miles northwest of Louisville.

At the home in question, Schepers was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers. Details on the confrontation weren't immediately available.

According to authorities, on Friday morning, Andry was shot after he went to check on the suspect's vehicle, which was in the middle of the roadway. As Andry was speaking with him, Schepers opened fire multiple times before fleeing the scene.

The deputy, who was shot multiple times, including in the head, was listed in critical but stable condition Saturday evening.