What is a Blue Alert? Indiana authorities searching for suspect in deputy's shooting

Law enforcement in Indiana issued a statewide Blue Alert for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy in the southern part of the state, authorities said.

Austin Schepers, 33, allegedly shot a sheriff's deputy at around 1 a.m. on Friday in West Baden in Orange County, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police. Schepers is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a tattoo of a cross under his left eye and multiple tattoos around his neck.

A Blue Alert, which was issued in the search for the suspect, requires the following criteria:

Law enforcement officer missing, seriously injured, or killed in the line of duty.

Suspect has not been apprehended, location unknown, and poses imminent danger.

There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help.

Request must be recommended by the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction

Schepers was last seen driving a silver 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, officials said. That vehicle was located later Friday morning, according to police.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach and instead call 911 or the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.