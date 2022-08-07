Suspect in Ohio Quadruple Homicide Taken Into Custody, FBI Says

A multi-state manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the killings of four people near Dayton, Ohio has ended with his arrest by police in Kansas, the FBI announced Sunday morning.

Stephen Marlow, 39, is suspected in the deaths of four people who were killed in a Butler Township neighborhood early Friday, according to WDTN, the NBC affiliate in Dayton.

According to an alert issued by the FBI, Marlow was arrested by local police in Lawrence, Kansas on Sunday.

No further details were immediately made available.

Marlow was charged with four counts of aggravated murder in connection to the killings of four people on Friday. He fled the area in an SUV, and drove across several states before being apprehended in Kansas, authorities say.

He also faces charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.