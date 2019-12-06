Suspect in Custody For Deadly Orland Park Hit-and-Run

A suspect was in custody Friday night for the deadly hit-and-run that killed one teacher and injured a second as they were leaving a Christmas party in Orland Park earlier this week, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, according to police, who said the two women were walking out of the Square Celt Restaurant, located at 39 Orland Square Drive at the Orland Park Mall, when they were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The women were taken to Silver Cross Hospital where one of the victims, a 61-year-old woman, was pronounced dead, authorities said. The other victim, a 54-year-old woman, was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.

Principal Paul Smith, of St. Michael School in Orland Park, identified the teacher killed as Ms. Rone Leja, a technology instructor who had been at the school for about a year-and-a-half.

School officials said the teacher who was injured in the hit-and-run had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home Thursday.

In a news release issued late Friday, police said the driver in the incident was in custody, but didn't provide further information.

Additional details are expected to be released at a news conference Saturday morning.