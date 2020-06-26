Suspect in Custody After Art Institute Lion Statue Vandalized

Chicago police arrested a person Thursday night after allegedly vandalizing one of the lion statues near the entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago.

The iconic lion statue at the north end of the S. Michigan Avenue entrance had the words "inside mania" painted on its base.

A female offender was arrested at 10:41 p.m. after being seen tagging the statue, police said. The offices also recovered three cans of spray paint.

Earlier this year, face masks adorning the lion statues were stolen from the lions after being applied as a gesture amid the pandemic and state-wide ordinance to wear masks.