Art Institute of Chicago

Suspect in Custody After Art Institute Lion Statue Vandalized

The iconic lion statue at the north end of the S. Michigan Avenue entrance had the words "inside mania" painted on its base

By Molly Walsh

A suspect is in custody after one of the iconic lion statues at the Art Institute of Chicago was vandalized Thursday evening, police said.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Chicago police arrested a person Thursday night after allegedly vandalizing one of the lion statues near the entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago.

The iconic lion statue at the north end of the S. Michigan Avenue entrance had the words "inside mania" painted on its base.

A female offender was arrested at 10:41 p.m. after being seen tagging the statue, police said. The offices also recovered three cans of spray paint.

Local

today show Jun 22

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

Austin 1 hour ago

Man Shot in Leg in Austin

Earlier this year, face masks adorning the lion statues were stolen from the lions after being applied as a gesture amid the pandemic and state-wide ordinance to wear masks.

This article tagged under:

Art Institute of ChicagoMichigan AvenueThe LoopArt Institute
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us