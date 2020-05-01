coronavirus

Face Mask Stolen From Art Institute Lion

A face mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen Thursday evening, less than 24 hours after the symbolic masks were applied.

An Art Institute security guard saw two males get out of a black Chevrolet sedan about 10:55 p.m. and proceed to climb onto one of the statues at the museum, 111 S. Michigan Ave., according to Chicago police. They cut the mask from the lion’s head and fled in the car.

No one is in custody, police said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

