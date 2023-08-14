Suspect broke into home, sexually assaulted girl in Glendale Heights: prosecutors

Editor's Note: This story may contain details that are disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A suspect has been ordered held without bond after he allegedly broke into a home and sexually assaulted a young girl over the weekend in suburban Glendale Heights.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the suspect appeared at a bond hearing Monday after he was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and home invasion in the commission of a sexual offense, both of which are Class X felonies.

On the morning of Aug. 13 at approximately 3 a.m., the 7-year-old girl was asleep in her bed when the suspect allegedly entered the family’s home and walked into her bedroom.

It is alleged that the suspect then sexually assaulted the girl in her bed.

Police say the family became aware of the assault and were able to get the suspect out of the home. Police responded to the scene and were able to take the suspect into custody.

“These allegations are beyond disturbing, and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Keeping sexual predators behind bars ensures that they will be unable to prey upon our innocent, defenseless children and if found guilty of these crimes, that is exactly where Carlos Espinales-Guevara will find himself for a very long time.”

The suspect’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 31, according to authorities.