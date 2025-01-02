Lake County

Suspect arrested after failed gas station heist in Lake Villa

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A suburban woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a failed gas station robbery in Lake Villa on New Year’s Day.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old woman entered a gas station in the 36800 block of North Route 83, implied she had a firearm and demanded money from a clerk.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The clerk reportedly refused the demand, and the woman tried to break into a cash register, but was unsuccessful in getting any money.

The woman then fled the scene in a black SUV.

Using license plate reading technology, the woman’s SUV was located in Gurnee, and police there pulled the vehicle over. The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, a felony.

She is due for a pretrial detention hearing this week, according to authorities.

No further information was available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lake County
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us