A suburban woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a failed gas station robbery in Lake Villa on New Year’s Day.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old woman entered a gas station in the 36800 block of North Route 83, implied she had a firearm and demanded money from a clerk.

The clerk reportedly refused the demand, and the woman tried to break into a cash register, but was unsuccessful in getting any money.

The woman then fled the scene in a black SUV.

Using license plate reading technology, the woman’s SUV was located in Gurnee, and police there pulled the vehicle over. The suspect was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery, a felony.

She is due for a pretrial detention hearing this week, according to authorities.

No further information was available.