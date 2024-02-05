Surveillance video shows robbers attack woman in Jefferson Park then return a second time

A terrifying situation recently unfolded in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood when a woman was targeted by the same robbers within minutes.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC Chicago shows a woman walking alone on West Lawrence Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 29. A car pulls over, four people armed with guns exit the vehicle, point their guns at the woman and demand her belongings.

Just two minutes later, they were gone. The robbers left the victim helpless along the side of the road.

NBC Chicago talked to multiple people about the terrifying situation, which has left residents on edge.

"You just have to have eyes all over the place," said resident, Dawn Hughes. "I don't know what else to say. Try not to fight with them?"

"Whatever they ask you to do, if they want to collect your car keys, you have to give it to them," said another resident Benjamin Odole.

Video shows the woman, clearly shaken up, try to flag down a bus for help, but the driver continues on. She even tries to stop two cars, but their drivers kept on going, too.

Then, her worst nightmare happened again - the gunmen returned and assaulted the victim.

After seeing the video, Hughes, who was out for a walk opted to jog back home instead.

"It worries me, so now, I end up staying basically at home once the sun goes down," said Hughes.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in good condition. Police had yet to release information on any potential suspects Monday evening.

An investigation was underway.