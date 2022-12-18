Summerfest 2023 Headliner Lineup Features James Taylor, Sheryl Crow

Summerfest is already looking ahead to the new year, revealing James Taylor and Sheryl Crow will join forces to headline the music festival in 2023.

The artists are locked in for a June, 24, 2023, performance at the American Family Amphitheater in Milwaukee.

Earlier, organizers announced Zach Bryan will rise to the grand the stage July 7, 2023. Bryan first performed at the festival in 2022, when he headlined the Miller Lite Oasis -- one of Summerfest's 12 stages.

Imagine Dragons is slated for a headlining set, too. The four-member band is scheduled to perform alongside pop trio AJR on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the amphitheater.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Marcus King and frequent headliners Zac Brown Band are also booked for a show Friday, June 23, 2023, on the festival's main stage.

Tickets to all announced shows can be purchased from the Summerfest website, Ticketmaster or in-person at the festival's box office.

More performances will be unveiled as the festival nears, according to Summerfest. Over 800 acts will be spotlighted when the nine-day event gets underway.

Gearing up for its 55th anniversary, Summerfest will spill across three weekends: June 22-24, June 29 to July 1 and July 6-8, 2023.