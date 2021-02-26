Illinois

Summer Camp Announces New Dates for Illinois Music Festival Celebrating 20th Anniversary

The festival's website says the event was rescheduled "due to the ongoing circumstances surrounding the Covid 19 pandemic"

Popular Illinois music festival Summer Camp has announced plans to reschedule its 20th anniversary celebration.

The festival's website says the 2021 event, set to take place in Chillicothe, will now be held Aug. 20-22 "due to the ongoing circumstances surrounding the Covid 19 pandemic."

"We realize that Memorial Day Weekend isn’t going to be feasible, but we’re excited to look towards the future and gather once again in late August to celebrate life, love, and music," the website reads. "We are again happy to say that the vast majority of our lineup is able to join us in August for our 20th anniversary celebration."

An updated lineup is expected to be released "soon," organizers said. Information for those needing refunds due to the date change is also expected to be released.

The previous lineup included headlines like Moe., Umphreys McGee, Ween, Billy String and Three 6 Mafia.

Similarly, major music events like Summerfest announced plans to postpone until September.

