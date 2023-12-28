Suburbs quickly work to pass ordinances combating unannounced drop-offs from migrant buses

Several suburbs in the Chicago area have worked quickly in the past week in an effort to pass ordinances combating unannounced drop-offs from buses carrying asylum-seeking migrants.

On Thursday, Matteson became the most recent suburb to pass an ordinance prohibiting unannounced drop-offs, with village officials saying they do not have the resources to accommodate arriving migrants.

"We don't want anyone dropped in our community and not have shelter, not have anything for them. We don't want anyone to be here and not be aware of it," Village President Sheila Chalmers-Currin said.

Felicia Frazier, Matteson's Village Attorney, said that an application for any future drop-offs in Matteson would go to the Chief of Police or Deputy Chief of Police, with a five-day advance notice required.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Drop-offs also must be during business hours on weekdays, with holiday drop-offs prohibited.

In Broadview, two executive orders were issued prohibiting bus drop-offs within the municipality, with emergency meetings discussing the matter held in both Elburn and Chicago Ridge on Wednesday.