A suburban Chicago school district will send students home early for the second day in a row due to a "shortage" of food service workers.

In a message posted to its website and social media pages Thursday morning, Ottawa Township High School District 140 said "Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding a shortage of properly certified food service personnel lunch will not be served and students will be dismissed at 11:13 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024, and dismissed at 10:33 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024."

"Please note that bus transportation will be provided on Thursday and Friday," the message continued. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we deal with this unfortunate situation."

According to the school's calendar, Ottawa Township High School went back in session for the 2024/2025 school year Aug. 8, with a 2:05 p.m. dismissal through Aug. 21. School was set to be dismissed at 3:06 p.m. beginning Aug. 22, the calendar showed.

School officials did not respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

The Illinois high school is located in LaSalle County, approximately 85 miles southwest of Chicago.