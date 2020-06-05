Suburban Protests: Demonstrations Planned, Modified Curfews

After another day of protests and curfews, suburban communities continue to prepare for additional demonstrations Friday.

Here are the latest headlines from around the area:

12 p.m.: Aurora Prepares for Additional Demonstrations

Heading into the weekend, Aurora officials say they're monitoring and evaluating additional planned demonstrations.

"In an effort to maintain a safe environment for Aurora residents and businesses, modified overnight curfew hours will continue into the weekend," the city wrote on Facebook.

11 a.m.: Walk for Peace Planned in Schaumburg

Residents in Schaumburg have planned a "walk for peace" in the northwest Chicago suburb in memory of George Floyd. The event aims to be peaceful and kid-friendly, according to organizers. It is set to begin at 5 p.m.

6 a.m.: Curfew Lifts in Aurora

Aurora's modified curfew lifted at 6 a.m. Friday, but will continue nightly through the weekend, officials said.

The curfew will continue from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly through the morning of June 7, city officials said.

"Residents are asked to remain at home and to only travel for employment during the curfew hours," the city said in an alert to residents. "If necessary, any further decisions will be announced on Sunday."

Access to the city from Interstate 88 will no longer be restricted, officials said, but the following road closures remain in place:

• Entrance into the downtown area is prohibited during the curfew without residential or employment identification.

• Strict travel restrictions are in place at Fox Valley Mall. Residents are asked to avoid the area.