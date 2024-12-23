Police in a Chicago suburb are warning residents to avoid a corridor where "several unsafe acts" have been committed by drivers, with authorities threatening to spike the tires of those who try to flee them and cite others with up to $900 in fees.

In an alert Sunday, Villa Park police warned of multiple incidents on North Avenue, between Villa and Addison, where "several unsafe acts committed by drivers of cars" were reported.

Among the incidents were a high-speed collision and serious accident, a "takeover" of North and Villa Avenues, and scenes in private business lots where vehicles were "operating in an unsafe manner."

"As a police department, we will do all we can to keep the public safe but with such large crowds and a few bad actors it will be a challenge," the department wrote on social media Sunday. "We do not feel it is a safe environment for passersby, pedestrians, and youths being dropped off in the area. We would ask you proceed with caution in the area, or even avoid the area much as possible this evening."

According to the alert, the department will not allow any vehicles to park in business lots or on residential streets.

"If you should choose to commit a parking violation, we will issue citations and tow your vehicle. If you should choose to flee from a lawful traffic stop, please know we have an ordinance where we will issue $900 fee to the owner of that vehicle," the alert read. "We are prepared to spike the tires of any vehicle that attempts to flee and take all appropriate action against drivers who endanger the public. There have been deaths and serious injuries that have occurred in that corridor."