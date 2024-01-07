Suburban police department warns of scams involving popular Starbucks Stanley cups

If you find a bargain on one of those viral pink Stanley cups that sparked a frenzy at Target earlier this week, it may be too good to be true.

The limited-edition, pink Starbucks x Stanley Quencher, which rolled out exclusively at Starbucks and Target on Wednesday, sold out quickly across the country and led to long lines, overnight campouts and mayhem at some stores. Fights even broke out over the tumblers, according to videos posted on TikTok.

The Morton Grove Police Department issued a warning on Facebook to those who may be in search of the limited-edition, vaccum-sealed tumbler.

"Shady websites pretending to offer discounts on Stanley cups have been found to be scamming shoppers," the police department said. "If you purchase a cup through a shady website, your personal information may be compromised and your money...gone."

Police offered the following tips for online shoppers:

• Only make purchases through verified, trusted sellers.

• Watch out for imitation websites.

• Be cautious about social media ads.

• Check out a businesses’ social media feed, website and read reviews.

While the 40-ounce, stainless steel Quencher's price is $49.95, some have been listed on resale sites like Mercari, eBay and Poshmark for as much as $300.