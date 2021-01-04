Suburban Man Faces Obstruction of Justice Charge in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Volo

A 35-year-old Round Lake Beach man faces an obstruction of justice charge after allegedly shooting two teens, one fatally, after spotting them in his stolen car in suburban Volo.

Lynell P. Glover is expected to appear for a court hearing later Monday in connection to the Sunday shooting, according to a spokesman from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the two teenage boys, both 17 and from Carol Stream, were shot after getting into a fight with Glover in the northwest suburb.

Glover allegedly saw the boys in his vehicle about 2:45 a.m. near Route 12 and Route 120 after it had been stolen several days earlier, the sheriff’s office said.

The boys drove south in the vehicle on Route 12 but ran out of gas after about a mile, and pulled into a parking lot in the 30400 block of Route 12, the sheriff’s office said.

Glover pulled out a gun during a fight and fired shots, the sheriff’s office said. Both 17-year-olds were struck, leaving one dead and the other seriously wounded.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to provide the State’s Attorney’s Office with all of the evidence and information we obtain as the investigation continues,” sheriff’s office spokesman Christopher Covelli said in an email.

“All charging decisions are solely at the discretion of the Lake County state’s attorney’s office,” he said.