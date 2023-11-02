Suburban grandmother files suit against Joliet police for 2021 raid

A suburban grandmother is suing Joliet police and others, alleging a botched raid at her home left her and her grandchildren traumatized.

On the morning of Nov. 2, 2021, Adela Carrasco says law enforcement officers entered her home at 228 Comstock in suburban Joliet. She says that the officers were shouting about executing a search warrant for a suspect.

She says they forced their way into her home - guns drawn - all while she tried to tell them they had the wrong address.

“I asked them to show me warrant – they didn’t – just pushed me aside and went in,” she said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Adela maintains that her home was searched and her four grandchildren were detained for six hours that day, all because they were in the wrong home.

Now, she has filed a federal civil right lawsuit, saying that the incident has left emotional scars and that she feared for the safety of her grandchildren.

‘I was scared,” she said. “Scared that they would shoot my grandbabies. I was more scared for them than for me.”

Adela’s attorneys say the arrest warrant was actually for Elian Raya, who lives next door at 226 Comstock. He’s also Adela’s grandson.

“He was home, and they took him into custody ..and questioned him,” said Attorney Al Hofeld, Jr. “Nothing became of this arrest or the charges.”

Adela Carrasco has since moved out of the home, but her grand kids still live in the area.

NBC Chicago has reached out to Joliet Police, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is only one to issue a statement, telling NBC Chicago:

"(We did) not play a role in this incident, except for the fact that a few of our felony warrants division officers are also members of the U.S Marshal’s Task Force. This incident was handled by Joliet Police and the U.S. Marshal's Office."

“There is no question that Will County was involved and present on scene. They had body cameras. They entered both residences,” said Hofeld, Jr.

Carrasco is asking for a jury trial in the lawsuit.