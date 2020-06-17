Suburban Golf Club to Host Drive-in Movie Nights

Looking for some socially-distant summer fun? A golf club in suburban Romeoville is jumping on the trend of hosting drive-in movie nights this summer.

Mistwood Golf Club, located at 1700 W. Renwick Rd. in Romeoville, will be screening movies three nights a week, offering a different film each night.

Screenings will take place every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, the golf club says, with the parking lot opening at 7:45 p.m. and the movie beginning at dusk.

Pre-registration is required, Mistwood says. The golf club will announce the movies it will be showing that week every Sunday on its Facebook page, with registration links for each screening available online at 5 p.m. the day before.

Tickets are sold in two packages: $30 for the parking spot, one bucket of popcorn and two beverages, or $50 for the spot, two buckets of popcorn and four beverages. Moviegoers can also order food from the club's tavern.

The first week of screenings in late May all sold out, with spots for "The Goonies" filling up in six minutes, the club said. This week, the club will show "Ferdinand," "Jurassic Park" and "Office Space."