Suburban Chicago Man Charged After Riot at US Capitol

A suburban Chicago man is facing charges following a riot at the U.S. Capitol aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, authorities said.

David FItzgerald, of Roselle, faces charges of unlawful entry and a curfew violation.

Authorities and prosecutors allege Fitzgerald "did enter and attempt to certain public property, that is, the United State Capitol grounds," according to charging documents. They also claim he and several others ignored warnings to leave the premises after a curfew.

Metropolitan police said they "issued at least three warnings for the individuals to disperse and go inside." At the same time, Capitol police were broadcasting similar warnings, authorities said.

Fitzgerald and nine others "did not obey the warnings," charging documents stated.

Fitzgerald posted a series of images and videos on his Facebook page throughout the day both before and after the Capitol breach.

His final video showed him in a crowd outside the building. In the footage, Fitzgerald is heard telling officers that he and others were told to "exit through the rear," but officers stop him and ask him if he has a press pass.

When Fitzgerald says no, he then moves again and officers can be heard saying "there's a curfew you're under arrest."

Fitzgerald's wife told NBC 5 her husband was there "to support [President Donald Trump" and was "just trying to leave." She said he did not take part in the storming of the Capitol building.

Fitzgerald was one of two suburban Chicagoans arrested at the scene Wednesday.

U.S. Capitol police reported an Inverness man was arrested for "unlawful entry" Wednesday as thousands of people breached the building.

A Chicago real estate agent, who was at the scene that day, was also fired from @properties after posting on social media about her attendance.

@properties said in a statement that agent Libby Andrews was in Washington, D.C., during the riots at the U.S. Capitol and has since been terminated "effective immediately."

The company said Andrews "acknowledged on social media that she took part in 'storming the Capitol.'"

"@properties does not condone violence, destruction or illegal activities," the statement read.

Andrews told Crain's Chicago Business that she was not part of the violence and was with a different crowd on another side of the Capitol building. She told the publication she "never saw anything destructive taking place,” but that the group she was in sang the national anthem and Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It."

D.C. police said Thursday that 68 people were arrested, with 25 of those for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol grounds. Another eight were arrested for curfew violations near the Capitol, D.C. police said.

Capitol police said 14 were arrested, most for unlawful entry.

The FBI is also asking for help in identifying people who were "instigating violence in Washington, D.C."

"We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the agency tweeted. "If you have information, visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol."

U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.

Four people died, one of them a woman from San Diego who was shot and killed inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.