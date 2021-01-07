Real Estate Company Fires Agent Who Posted on Social Media From Capitol Protest

A Chicago real estate company has fired one of its agents after they say she posted on social media that she took part in "storming the Capitol" Wednesday, but the agent reportedly claimed she was not involved in the violence.

@properties said in a statement that agent Libby Andrews was in Washington, D.C., during the riots at the U.S. Capitol and has since been terminated "effective immediately."

The company said Andrews "acknowledged on social media that she took part in 'storming the Capitol.'"

"@properties does not condone violence, destruction or illegal activities," the statement read.

Andrews told Crain's Chicago Business that she was not part of the violence and was with a different crowd on another side of the Capitol building. She told the publication she "never saw anything destructive taking place,” but that the group she was in sang the national anthem and Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It."

According to Crain's, Andrews posted selfies and images of the crowds at the protest with captions like “History! It’s not done yet!” In one photo, she is seen wearing a knit hat with President Donald Trump's name on it.

Andrews did not respond to NBC 5's request for comment.

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

Thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.

Four people died, one of them a woman from San Diego who was shot and killed inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. police said Thursday that 68 people were arrested, with 25 of those for curfew violations and unlawful entry on the Capitol grounds. Another eight were arrested for curfew violations near the Capitol, D.C. police said.

Capitol police said 14 were arrested, most for unlawful entry, including a man from Illinois.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have begun filing federal criminal charges stemming from Wednesday’s riot on the U.S. Capitol, according to NBC News' Pete Williams. At least two people have been charged so far.

The FBI is also asking for help in identifying people who were "instigating violence in Washington, D.C."

"We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the agency tweeted. "If you have information, visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol."