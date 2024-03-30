Street sweeping season in Chicago to begin Monday

As weather warms up and the days get longer, those who park their cars on Chicago city streets will have something other than baseball to keep an eye on for the next six months.

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation announced Friday that the city's annual street sweeping season will begin on Monday, April 1 and will operate through mid-November or later, depending on the weather.

Throughout the season, Chicago's DSS deploys street sweepers at regularly scheduled times during weekdays to clear debris from city streets.

The effort begins right on Monday, when dozens of sweepers will work to clear debris that has accumulated over the winter months on both residential and arterial streets.

Signs displaying the day a given street will be cleaned can already be seen along select Chicago roadways, though residents are encouraged to check the schedule for the streets near the residence here.

The bright orange signs notifying residents of upcoming street sweeping are posted along roadways two days prior to scheduled sweeping.