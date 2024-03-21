2 cops injured, suspect hospitalized after Garfield Park ‘officer-involved shooting'

Two Chicago police officers and a suspect have been hospitalized after an "officer-involved shooting" in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two officers were transported to hospitals after the shooting, which occurred near Ferdinand Street and Ayers Avenue. One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another suffered "minor issues" in the incident, but no specifics were offered as to the nature of their injuries.

A suspect was also transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to CFD officials.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said in a statement they were responding to an "officer-involved shooting" in the area.

A large law enforcement presence was reported near the scene, with street closures on Ferdinand between Springfield Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue, according to Total Traffic.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.