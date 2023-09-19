Steady rain, thundershowers across Chicago area could snarl Tuesday morning commute

Rain and scattered showers are in the forecast for the Chicago area again Tuesday, with more rain expected overnight and even into Wednesday morning, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to forecast models, scattered showers developing Tuesday morning across parts of Cook, Kendall and LaSalle counties are expected to continue moving east. The greatest potential for steady rain is expected last through the Tuesday morning commute and through 12 p.m., NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

According to Roman, some showers may turn to thundershowers, with flashes of lightning. Additionally, some isolated storms could be possible, mostly north of Interstate 80, the National Weather Service said.

Showers expected through the morning, especially I-80 and north. Coverage will decrease in the aftn. A few isol’d t-storms psbl north of I-80 again tonight-early Wed. Turning warmer mid to late week. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/mi6tDTczRS — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 19, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, showers are mostly expected to clear in the afternoon, but clouds will remain. However, a slight chance of afternoon rain remains in the forecast, Roman said.

Live Radar: Track scattered rain, thundershowers across Chicago area

Overnight, another round of showers is expected to move in, Roman said, with some rain lingering into early Wednesday.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to remain seasonal, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. By Wednesday however, more summer-like temperatures are back in the forecast, with highs in the 80s for some parts, Roman said.

A stretch of 80-degree days is expected to continue as the work week wraps up and fall begins on Saturday, Roman said.