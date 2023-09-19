Live Radar: Track scattered rain, thundershowers across Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.
According to forecast models, scattered showers developing Tuesday morning across parts of Cook, Kendall and LaSalle counties are expected to continue moving east. The greatest potential for steady rain is expected last through the Tuesday morning commute and through 12 p.m., NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.
