Illinois State Police

Trooper shot in Springfield by suspect believed to be connected to Chicago homicide: ISP

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Illinois State Police is investigating after an ISP Trooper was shot and injured late Tuesday in Springfield by a suspect believed to be wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide, officials said.

According to a press release from the ISP, the incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield, in Sangamon County. According to the release, a Trooper at that location interacted with Cristobal Santana, 37, of Chicago. Santana is believed to be wanted in connection with a recent Chicago homicide, the release added.

Shots were fired during the interaction, the release said, with the Trooper being struck in the leg. Santana, who had arrived at the scene in a vehicle, fled on foot, police said. At 1:58 a.m., he was taken into custody, according to the release.

According to the release, the Trooper was taken to a nearby hospital. Further details on the Trooper's condition was not available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Several streets in the area were closed as part of the investigation, which is in its early stages, the release said.

This article tagged under:

Illinois State PoliceSpringfield
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us