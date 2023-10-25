Trooper shot in Springfield by suspect believed to be connected to Chicago homicide: ISP

The Illinois State Police is investigating after an ISP Trooper was shot and injured late Tuesday in Springfield by a suspect believed to be wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide, officials said.

According to a press release from the ISP, the incident occurred at 10:47 p.m. in the 1600 block of Toronto Road in Springfield, in Sangamon County. According to the release, a Trooper at that location interacted with Cristobal Santana, 37, of Chicago. Santana is believed to be wanted in connection with a recent Chicago homicide, the release added.

Shots were fired during the interaction, the release said, with the Trooper being struck in the leg. Santana, who had arrived at the scene in a vehicle, fled on foot, police said. At 1:58 a.m., he was taken into custody, according to the release.

According to the release, the Trooper was taken to a nearby hospital. Further details on the Trooper's condition was not available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Several streets in the area were closed as part of the investigation, which is in its early stages, the release said.