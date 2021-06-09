Starbucks Confirms Shortage as Illinois Customers Report Supply Troubles

Starbucks confirmed Wednesday that the company is experiencing "temporary supply shortages" of some products as customers in Illinois report supply issues on social media.

"Specific items will vary by market and store, and some stores will experience outages of various items at the same time," Starbucks spokesperson Sanja Gould told NBC Chicago in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly and closely with our supply chain vendors to restock items as soon as possible."

The spokesperson declined to say which products were experiencing shortages and did not say if the shortages were hitting the Chicago area specifically.

The statement comes as some customers took to social media to complain of some supply problems in the area, however.

why r all the starbucks in chicago out of oatmilk i literally went to THREE AND THEY WERE ALL OUT OF IT ?,?/?/?/ — 𝟕𝟕𝟕 (@darlingxerin) June 4, 2021

literally me but w the raspberry syrup be missing at every location — evy ☆ (@evelynxherrera) June 4, 2021

A company needs to donate oat milk to @Starbucks because damn near all of the Chicago locations are out. 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Kema (@KdotTeague) May 31, 2021

@Starbucks hello are you all out of lemonade at every store?! I’ve been trying to get a Matcha Lemonade for weeks! Once in Boston and once in an Illinois suburb. Every store says it’s not available



Help. — Petty Spaghetti (@gingerkaze) June 3, 2021

Earlier this week, Business Insider reported on an internal company update from Starbucks, which indicated the company was putting "a temporary hold on production until supply chain issues are resolved." The list of 25 items being put on hold included things like hazelnut syrup, chai tea bags, green iced tea and more.

Supply shortages aren't just hitting Starbucks, they're hitting a number of industries hard as states continue reopening following months of closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

A computer chip shortage is hitting car sales hard, lumber prices are skyrocketing as companies work to keep up with rising demands, some restaurants are struggling to bring back employees, a lack of housing inventory has some real estate markets soaring, and increasing meat costs are impacting prices in restaurants and grocery stores across the country.