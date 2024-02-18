Chicago police are investigating after four people were stabbed outside of a night club in the city’s West Town neighborhood Sunday.

According to authorities, officers were called to the scene in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street at approximately 1:48 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they encountered four individuals who had been stabbed at the location. A total of three women and one man were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

None were able to provide information on the incident that took place, and all four were listed in good condition, police said.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the attack.