Stabbing on CTA platform in Loop leaves 2 hospitalized: CPD

Two men were hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed on a CTA train platform in the Loop Thursday night, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., two men were stabbed by an unidentified male following a verbal altercation on the Clark and Lake elevated station train platform at the 100 block of West Lake Street, authorities said. The offender then fled the scene, according to police.

Authorities said the victims, who were 51-years-old and approximately 30-years-old, were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The 51-year-old man is being treated for cuts on his face, and the approximately 30-year-old man for a chest injury, police said.

The incident did not have an impact on service, according to a statement from the Chicago Transit Authority.

There is no one in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.