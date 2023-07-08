Squishmallows are coming to McDonald's Happy Meals. Here's when you can get one

Squishmallows, those super soft plush toys that have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, will arrive at McDonald's locations in the coming months.

One of the most sought after toys in the U.S., the egg-shaped plush animals will be offered in Happy Meals later this year, according to the toy's creator, the company Jazwares.

Each Happy Meal will feature one of 24 exclusive Squishmallows, with participating McDonalds locations offering between 10 and 12 designs. Additionally, 14 of them will also include a themed digital playlist, which can be accessed via QR code and is meant to "capture the excitement and energy of each Squishmallow's personality."

“This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald’s, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture," according to a statement from Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald’s.

While a specific date for the rollout hasn't been announced, a Jazwares spokesperson said Squishmallows will be available in Happy Meals nationwide in late 2023.

Here's a first look at some of the Squishmallows that will accompany McDonald's Happy Meals:

Provided by Jazwares Provided by Jazwares

