McDonald's Happy Meals are getting a new, squishy toy

McDonald's Happy Meals are about to get a little happier -- and squishier.

According to a press release, popular stuffed plush pillows known as "Squishmallows" will soon be the featured toys inside Happy Meals.

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares, which produces the plush product. "And this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands.”

According to the Jazwares release Happy Meals will contain one of 24 Squishmallows. "14 of the plush will also come with an exclusive playlist," the release says, which can be accessed with QR code on the box or toy.

“This Happy Meal campaign brings the worlds of McDonald’s, Squishmallows and music together to elevate the fan experience and evolve our iconic Happy Meal brand in culture," a statement from Jennifer DelVecchio, Senior Director Global Campaigns and Alliances at McDonald’s said in the release.

Each participating McDonald's locations will have between ten and 12 Squishmallows available. A start date on when the products would be inserted into Happy Meals wasn't immediately available.

The collaboration comes days after the Chicago-based fast-food chain announced a new "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake," which includes a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium French fry, and McD's first-ever purple shake, "inspired by the iconic color and sweetness" of the purple McDonaldland icon.

A representative from McDonald's did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.